Baltimore County Police looking for 2 missing teens

Baltimore County Police are searching for two missing teens - Kobe Boston, age 13, and Michelle Simmons, age 15.
Police said Kobe Boston left his home on Mews Drive in Owings Mills around 7 p.m. Tuesday after arguing with a parent. He hasn't been seen since.
Michelle Simmons, 15, was last seen on Saturday.
Police said she went missing from her Catonsville home overnight under "suspicious circumstances."
If you've seen either teen, call police.
