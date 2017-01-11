Baltimore County Police Chief James Johnson to retire January 31

After 38 years with the Baltimore County Police Department and more than a decade as its chief, Jim Johnson is leaving.

"Frankly, shocked and a little unbelievable," said County Councilwoman Vicki Almond,

"I think the chief has done a great job in Baltimore County. He's nationally recognized, and I always thought he had a lot more he wanted to do."

In a brief, written announcement, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said, “At this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well."

"I was shocked when the police chief resigned,” said County Councilman Wade Kach, “I do know in the press release from the county executive it says they had a difference in opinion. They didn't specify what the issue is."

Through his staff, Kamenetz is refusing to comment outside of that release, but in recent months, he has called for police cameras, more training in the aftermath of the Korryn Gaines' shooting and to review the department's sexual assault procedures.

"In addition to this outside review, I have asked Chief Johnson to review the past three years of reported 2nd degree sexual assault cases that were not referred for prosecution," said Kamenetz during a news conference in October.

Just last week, Johnson addressed those cases, in which the alleged victims knew their attackers.

"In many of these cases, the victim decides, 'Police, I appreciate what you're doing. I appreciate you helping me, but I don't want to pursue this case. I don't want to pursue this case, and we never hear from them again," said Johnson.

Still, it appeared Johnson was engineering changes in the department's policies to address the county executive's concerns.

"I really thought from my point of view, from where I stood that he was doing his job and I never thought anything otherwise," said Almond.

"When the county executive uses the words 'time to go in a different direction'?"

"I'm not sure what that means."

Johnson's replacement, Terrence Sheridan, is currently serving as Law Enforcement Advisor to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and it will now be up to the county executive to submit his appointment to the county council for confirmation.

Baltimore County Police Chief James Johnson will retire from his position on January 31.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Wednesday that Terrence B. Sheridan will return to finish the remainder of Kamenetz's term, which ends December 2018.

“Jim Johnson served this County faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service,” Kamenetz said in a news release. “However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well. I'm excited that Terry Sheridan has agreed to return as Chief. His impressive resume and impeccable reputation will assure that we continue to maintain the highest standard of service that we expect from our police department. "

Sheridan once served 11 years as Baltimore County’s police chief from 1996 to 2007, and previously worked in the Maryland State Police for 30 years.

In a news release, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Johnson "has served this County tirelessly for close to four decades."

"He has been a strong advocate for the victims of crime and has moved the Baltimore County Police Department to the forefront of crime fighting," Shellenberger said. "I will miss Chief Johnson a great deal and respect his decision to take a well-deserved retirement.Terry Sheridan was the Chief of Police when I was first elected as State’s Attorney. We worked well together then and I look forward to our continued partnership."

