Baltimore County passes compromise on school redistricting plan

WMAR Staff
7:39 AM, Jun 14, 2017
7:40 AM, Jun 14, 2017

A number of students will be heading to new schools in Baltimore County, but not nearly as many as originally thought. The school board passed a compromise to their redistricting plan for eight elementary schools.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Several schools in Baltimore County new have new boundaries. Tuesday night the school board passed a compromise on their redistricting plan for eight elementary schools.

The compromise means all current Orems Elementary students will stay at the school, but around 90 children from Shady Springs will be moved to Orems. The vote, which passed 8-4, goes into effect in the 2018-2019 school year, which is when Victory Villa Elementary's new building will be complete.

The goal if the plan is to try and reduce overcrowding.

