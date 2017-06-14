Several schools in Baltimore County new have new boundaries. Tuesday night the school board passed a compromise on their redistricting plan for eight elementary schools.

The compromise means all current Orems Elementary students will stay at the school, but around 90 children from Shady Springs will be moved to Orems. The vote, which passed 8-4, goes into effect in the 2018-2019 school year, which is when Victory Villa Elementary's new building will be complete.

The goal if the plan is to try and reduce overcrowding.