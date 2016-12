DUNDALK, Md. - Baltimore County has dropped a fine against the Patapsco United Methodist Church for allowing homeless people to sleep on the property.

Ellen Kobler, a spokeswoman for the county, said the case was dismissed Monday after the county came to an agreement with the church.

The county's Homeless Services will work with the people who were using the property to provide them with resources that are more appropriate, Kobler said.

The county fined the church $12,000 earlier this month following complaints from neighbors.

The church received its first warning for non-permitted rooming and boarding back in June and three more times after that.

According to the Baltimore County online database of code complaints, the most recent write-up for the church was at the end of November.

