TOWSON, Md. - The Baltimore County Council voted Monday night to move forward with plans to build a Royal Farms at York Road and Bosley Avenue.

The next step is a community input meeting, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said.

Residents protested the plans, which have been in the works for several years, this fall.

