Baltimore County Council members want to expand reach of law aimed at stopping loud parties

TOWSON, MD - As Towson University grows, more and more students move into the near-by neighborhoods. Along with the new faces, homeowners started seeing an increase in loud, large parties at these off-campus rentals.
"We've had a house, relatively close by where we've had twelve police cars called, and they had to put out about 250 people,” said David Riley, Vice President of the Knollwood Association.
"Traditionally, the county has focused on only the renters, under this pilot program we're also targeting landlords,” he said. “If there is unruly behavior not only the renters, but the landlords are held responsible as well."
The penalties get worse each time you get ticketed. For tenants, the first civil citation comes with a $500 fine and 20-hours of community service. A second violation carries a $1,000 fine and 32-hours of community service. For third and subsequent penalties, the renter is fined $1,000 and must complete 48-hours of community service.
Property owners get a warning the first ticket, but are fined $500 for a second violation. After that, the penalty is a $1,000 fine and the landlord could lose their rental license.
"It's definitely having an effect, I think it's having a deterrent effect and I think it's making college students in these areas better neighbors," Marks said.
According to him, police have issued 19 citations since the program launched.