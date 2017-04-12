Baltimore County budget to address Perry Hall overcrowding

Mostly Cloudy
Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz will lay out his budget this week and it includes funding for overcrowding in the northeast part of the county.
The plan designates $7 million towards planning and design for a new 1,500 student middle school in Perry Hall and increased capacity of 200-300 students at Pine Grove Middle School.
Construction on the projects is expected to begin in 2019 with the new school and addition opening in 2021.
