Baltimore City Fire Department donates $8,500 to GBMC

The Baltimore City Fire Department donated $8,500 to the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

In 2014, the department started raising money for breast cancer patients. The money came from sales of a few hundred pink Baltimore City Fire Department t-shirts and two fire department units.

"Really, when I heard that this was happening, I was really floored because they do so much for us already," said Sara Fogarty with the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Comprehensive Breast Care Center at GBMC. "And the fact that they took the time to fundraise over the last couple of years and then present us with this money to help us take care of people in our community is just phenomenal and I really can't thank them enough."

The breast cancer center treats nearly 2,500 patients each year. Donations go toward breast surgery, aftercare kits, therapy and other recovery options.