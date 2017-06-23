Autistic teen reunited with family after running away from summer camp in Hampton

Carmen Frazier
8:13 PM, Jun 22, 2017

Autistic teen found next day after wandering off from summer camp in Hampton on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAMPTON, Md. -

The search is over for a missing teen with autism who wandered away from his camp counselor while taking a hike in a wooded area near the Cromwell Valley Wednesday night.

Police say 18-year-old Alex Brown was found around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when a resident found him asleep in their backyard hammock on Brookview Road, not far from the Cromwell Valley Park from which he disappeared.

Brown was immediately reunited with his parents, who had remained on scene during the overnight search.

Brown disappeared Wednesday evening when he ran away from his autism counselor into the woods. The counselor had taken him for an approved one-on-one hike through the park.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top