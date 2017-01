Residents of Charlestown Retirement Community reflected on politics and discussed a Donald Trump presidency the day before his inauguration.

Many said regardless of how they voted, they’re excited for change. And while change is difficult, the residents are looking forward to the future.

"Think how different each one of these have been. When Obama went into office that was pretty shocking, a man of color,” Diane Lyon said.

Lyon’s first election dates back to John F. Kennedy.

She said the country is no longer Camelot.

“Things were relatively simple there was a great deal more respect. I think for institutions for people” Lyon said.

And for many of the residents, thoughts of a simpler time resonates.

"There's not as much trust, cities have deteriorated to some extent and a lot of people feel a lot of negativity today," resident Gary Papritz said.

