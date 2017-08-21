Apartment fire that killed 3 believed to start in kitchen

HILLENDALE, Md. (AP) - Authorities say they believe an apartment fire that killed a mother and her two small children in Maryland was accidental and started in the kitchen.

Officials have identified the victims in the early Sunday Baltimore County fire as 26-year-old Bra Angah-McCray, 4-year-old Aimee McCray and 3-year-old Adriel McCray. Three victims were pulled from the third floor Hillendale apartment by firefighters.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life threatening. The fire also displaced 16 residents.

Officials say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

