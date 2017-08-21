Apartment fire that killed 3 believed to start in kitchen

4:29 PM, Aug 21, 2017
5:49 PM, Aug 21, 2017

Officials have identified the victims in the early Sunday Baltimore County fire as 26-year-old Bra Angah-McCray, 4-year-old Aimee McCray and 3-year-old Adriel McCray. Three victims were pulled from the third floor Hillendale apartment by firefighters.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HILLENDALE, Md. (AP) - Authorities say they believe an apartment fire that killed a mother and her two small children in Maryland was accidental and started in the kitchen.

Officials have identified the victims in the early Sunday Baltimore County fire as 26-year-old Bra Angah-McCray, 4-year-old Aimee McCray and 3-year-old Adriel McCray. Three victims were pulled from the third floor Hillendale apartment by firefighters.

RELATED: Mother, 2 children killed in Hillendale apartment fire

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life threatening. The fire also displaced 16 residents.

Officials say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top