Apartment fire that killed 3 believed to start in kitchen
HILLENDALE, Md. (AP) - Authorities say they believe an apartment fire that killed a mother and her two small children in Maryland was accidental and started in the kitchen.
Officials have identified the victims in the early Sunday Baltimore County fire as 26-year-old Bra Angah-McCray, 4-year-old Aimee McCray and 3-year-old Adriel McCray. Three victims were pulled from the third floor Hillendale apartment by firefighters.