Officers from police departments around Maryland are delivering toys Wednesday night to children in need through ABC2 News' It's Kindertime Toy Drive.

It's the 18th year for the toy drive, which was started by ABC2 News photojournalist Pete O'Neal.

O'Neal started the toy drive in honor of his mother, Jeromia, who was murdered in 1993.

O'Neal decided to do something to help Baltimore's youth.

He started with a children’s show, “It’s Kindertime” and moved on to the ABC2 Kindertime Toy Drive.

