A breakdown of the Baltimore County budget

BALTIMORE COUNTY - Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is scheduled to release the county budget Thursday.

It will include $7 million to plan and design a new 1,500 seat middle school in Perry Hall, and build an addition to Pine Grove Middle School to accommodate 200 to 300 more students.

The expansions are efforts to relieve overcrowding in schools. In the past, parents have complained about overcrowding in classrooms and on school buses.

RELATED: Parents concerned about overcrowding in Perry Hall schools

Members of other school communities, including Dulaney High School, have reported feeling overlooked after not seeing funding in the budget for a replacement school or updated work to the school facility.

RELATED: School Board eliminates funding for Dulaney High School renovation

The budget also includes plans to build new turf fields at several schools including Randallstown High, Woodlawn High and Perry Hall High School.

Construction on the school buildings is expected to begin in 2019. The new middle school in Perry Hall and the addition to Pine Grove Middle School are scheduled to open in 2021.

Baltimore County is building 16 new schools, 12 additions and making seven "significant renovations."

The budget will also include $10.5 million in recreation funding, maintenance and refurbishment projects throughout the county.