83-year-old woman found dead in home following fire

Cloudy
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 42°
LO: 28°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 83-year-old woman in a Catonsville house fire.
Police and firefighters found an 83-year-old woman dead in her Catonsville home Friday morning.
Officials were responding to a small kitchen fire at 1:31 a.m. in the 6100 block of Regent Park Road.
The victim has been identified as Theresa Catherine Skurkey. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android