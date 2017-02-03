3-year-old Cameron Blake's funeral held Friday

Friends and family mourn for the loss of 3-year-old Cameron Blake. He will be laid to rest on Friday.

The boy died Jan. 24, several days after being found unconscious at a home on Glenwood Road in Essex. His mother says he was in his father's legal custody that day, but the father was not at home when police arrived.

"Factually, we are no closer to knowing who was actually there, what actually took place," said Adrianne Blake, Cameron's mother.

RELATED: Hospital reported injuries on 3-year-old's body

Baltimore County police have since launched a child abuse investigation. An initial medical examination of the boy's body was inconclusive.

"It's just everyone waiting on the medical examiner to figure out what we're going to do," Blake said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.