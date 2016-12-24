2 children injured in 2-alarm fire in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. - Two children were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Lansdowne Friday.

The children, ages 6 and 10, were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. One was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, and the other was taken to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

A spokesman for Baltimore County Police said the fire broke out in a top floor apartment of the Circle Terrace complex near Lakebrook Circle.

Neighbors weren't surprised to hear children were inside the building.

"Mostly all of the people who live here have children, young kids," said Demitris Brown, who lives in the next building over. "Anything can happen. That could have been my house. Anybody's house."

As many as a dozen families could be displaced for water damage, firefighters said.

Jaime Wise had to called neighbor to inform him that the fire was on his floor.

"He said all his kid's stuff is in there. All his Christmas stuff. He didn't even know where the fire was at," Wise said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 1:30 pm. According to firefighters, the cause is under investigation.

