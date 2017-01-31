1 man in critical condition after Parkville fire

Clear
A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a Parkville fire, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2600 block of Putty Hill Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews rescued a man who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Officials say the fire is now under control.
Update: #Parkville fire. #BCoFD crews have rescued of one adult male. He is being transported to an area hospital in critical condition ^TR— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 31, 2017
