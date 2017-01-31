1 man in critical condition after Parkville fire

WMAR Staff
5:17 PM, Jan 31, 2017
6 hours ago

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a Parkville fire, according to Baltimore County fire officials. 

Mike Seitz/ABC2 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a Parkville fire, according to Baltimore County fire officials. 

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2600 block of Putty Hill Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

Crews rescued a man who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. 

Officials say the fire is now under control. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top