1 man in critical condition after Parkville fire

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a Parkville fire, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2600 block of Putty Hill Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews rescued a man who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the fire is now under control.

Update: #Parkville fire. #BCoFD crews have rescued of one adult male. He is being transported to an area hospital in critical condition ^TR — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 31, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android