Zaching Against Cancer brings Zoe's Day of Beauty to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE, Md. -

Patients and families at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center got dolled up today.

Zoe's Day of Beauty, a program honoring Zoe Quinn Francis' memory gives patients and their caregivers manicures, pedicures, haircuts, and massages.



Zoe was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2002, she lost her battle in 2004 two months before her fifth birthday. The Day of Beauty is a program from the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation and takes place four times a year.

Zaching Against Cancer Foundation works to fulfill Zachary Lederer’s mission of living the dream by inspiring and helping others in his memory.

For more information visit Zaching Against Cancer's Facebook page.