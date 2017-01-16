Wounded Warrior Project cleans up East Baltimore properties for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

BALTIMORE - The Wounded Warrior Project partnered with volunteers from the Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Americorps and area colleges to clean up several properties in East Baltimore Monday.

The day of service was held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers did construction work, brush and trash removal and three different sites.

Several other days of service were held throughout the area, including a food donation day in Park Heights.

