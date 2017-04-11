Woman in critical condition after collapsing in police custody

BALTIMORE - A 52-year-old woman collapsed Sunday while in police custody. She remains in critical condition.

Baltimore police said that at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers discovered the woman in medical stress and unconscious. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, she had an open warrant for failure to appear in court in Calvert County. Police saw the woman in the 100 block of South Calverton Road and arrested her. She was taken to her home for a short time, then was transported in a prisoner transport van to the southwest district police station.

In an update Monday, chief Rodney Hill said there was no use of force. The woman had no visible trauma or injuries, he said.

Police say body warn cameras captured much of the incident. There were also cameras in the transport vehicle.

Police commissioner Kevin Davis said this is not being investigated as a use of force case. He said Monday's update was an effort to remain transparent with the public.

"A police-involved shooting and an in custody death are the two most serious issues that any police commissioner, any police chief really is tasked to address," Davis said. "I just believe it's best to confront these issues head on, openly, transparently."

See full update: