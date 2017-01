A 10-inch water main break affected 120 homes in east Baltimore Wednesday.

Officials with the Department of Public Works said the water main broke near the 3500 block of Shannon Drive in the area of Herring Run Park.

Contractors responded to the site to make repairs.

It's not yet known when repairs will be complete.

3500 SHANNON DRIVE: 10 in. water main off affecting

120 homes. Contractors on site making repairs. No ETA at this time. — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) January 4, 2017

