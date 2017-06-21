BALTIMORE, Md. - The Bon Secours Baltimore Health System is joining forces with Big City Farms and other local associations to bring an eco-friendly pop-up park to a vacant lot in West Baltimore.

As a follow up to last year's hoop house building, the pop-up park will provide compost bins, rain gardens, herb spirals, and fresh fruits and vegetables for members of the community.

"It's a way to teach the community members that you can actually harvest fresh fruits and vegetables right in your backyard," said Dr. Tatiana Warren, the Business Intelligence Specialist for Bon Secours.

Over the summer, Bon Secours Community Works will continue planting fresh fruits and vegetables for local residents to enjoy.

"We hope to make [the pop-up park] a community green space that's able to provide food for the neighborhood," said Amelia Hazen, the project's Farm Manager.

The pop-up park is located on Fulton Avenue and will be completed tomorrow afternoon. To help keep the park alive and flourishing, you can visit the Bon Secours Community Works' official website.