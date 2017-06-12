Volo City launch celebrates free summer sports program for city youth

Partly Cloudy
A free outdoor event celebrating the kick off of the Volo City Kids Foundation summer leagues.
The Volo Kids Foundation is a national sports organization providing a free summer sports program for youth in Baltimore City.
The brand announced Saturday at their outdoor festival and press conference Baltimore would be their national headquarters.
Mayor Pugh and other city officials attended the Port Covington event Saturday.
For every adult that plays in the adult leagues, a kid plays for free through the Volo City Kids Foundation.