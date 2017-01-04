Vigil planned for former NFL safety and Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter

BALTIMORE - A memorial vigil is planned for former NFL safety and Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter.

The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 3:00p.m. in Hanlon Park.

Shutdown Academy will host the vigil at 2400 Longwood St.

RELATED:Keion Carpenter remembered for charity work

Carpenter died Thursday, Dec. 29 in Miami, Florida after collapsing while on a run the day before.

The 39-year-old remained in a coma for 24 hours, according to his family.

Carpenter's burial services are as follows:

Public Viewing:

Sunday, Jan. 8

12- 4 p.m

Wylie Funeral Home

9200 Liberty Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Funeral:

Monday, Jan. 9

Family Hour: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Funeral begins at 11 a.m.

New Psalmist Baptist Church

6020 Marian Drive

Baltimore, MD 21215

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android