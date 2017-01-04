Vigil planned for former NFL safety and Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter

Mostly clear
Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE - A memorial vigil is planned for former NFL safety and Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter.
The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 3:00p.m. in Hanlon Park.
Shutdown Academy will host the vigil at 2400 Longwood St.
Vigil and Services for @KeionCarpenter Services--> https://t.co/xGL5B6XLHp pic.twitter.com/Xhe5t8m7Rg— T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) January 4, 2017
Carpenter died Thursday, Dec. 29 in Miami, Florida after collapsing while on a run the day before.
The 39-year-old remained in a coma for 24 hours, according to his family.
Carpenter's burial services are as follows:
Public Viewing:
Sunday, Jan. 8
12- 4 p.m
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral:
Monday, Jan. 9
Family Hour: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Funeral begins at 11 a.m.
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD 21215
