A vigil held for 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick brought around 100 people together in mourning Sunday night.

Loved ones lit candles and prayed together in honor of Chadwick's life.

The young woman went missing last Saturday after she dropped her 4-year-old son off with a relative. Police believe she was killed inside her apartment and then dumped in Daisy Park, where her body was found Thursday night.

Mourners brought purple and white balloons to the vigil, which were released into the night sky in her memory.

Friends and family said they miss her smile and way she cared for everyone.

Investigators are now searching for Chadwick's boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Holmes, who is considered a person of interest.

Police said the couple had a series of undocumented domestic violence issues and Holmes may be one of the last people to see Chadwick alive.

Holmes is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He drives a 2004 four-door Infiniti G-35 with Maryland plates 9CS-0691.

Anyone with information should contact police.

