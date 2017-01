BALTIMORE CITY, Md. - A viewing is being held for the six Malone children who died in a house fire earlier this month.

The viewing will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hubbard Funeral Home in Catonsville.

Katie Malone, the children's mother, posted the details on Facebook.

On January 12 a fire ripped through the family's home in northeast Baltimore, killing six children: Bridgette, 11; Amelia, 10; Amanda, 3; Zoe, 3; Billy, 2, and Daniel, 9 months old. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make donations to BARCS in Amelia's name, or to the National Endowment for the Arts in Bridgette's name.

