Under Armour released its first apparel collection made entirely in the U.S.

The company designed and created the products out of its new "UA Lighthouse" manufacturing facility which opened in Port Covington last summer.

The new lined is called the Arris Project. The pieces currently available are a limited number of sports bra and women's leggings. Only 2,000 pieces exist. The bra costs $50 and the leggings cost $120.

They are described as ultra-tight, supportive, light-weight and able to keep the wearer dry.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was one of a couple dozen CEOs who met with President Donald Trump last week to discuss keeping jobs in the U.S. instead of outsourcing work to other countries.

The sports bra and leggings are available on Under Armour's website.

