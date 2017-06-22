Two Maryland spots finalists in Nicest Places in America contest

BALTIMORE, Md. - Your ballpark experience at Camden Yards is one of the best in the majors. Now the yard is getting some national recognition for being one of the nicest places in America, but they need your help to take it all the way.

Reader's Digest and Nextdoor launched the "Nicest Places in America" contest, which looks for exceptional places. They just announced the 10 finalists, and Oriole Park and Rock Hall, Maryland both made the list!

"What made this entry special was the O's and the fans also honor everyday heroes from the community with great applause," said Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. "The O's have done this for 50 or more everyday heroes in Baltimore, and that makes this a very nice place," said Kelley. Rock Hall was chosen because of "its small town charm. Everyone who lives in or visits Rock Hall is welcomed with a 'Rock Hall Wave', a friendly salute that becomes habit for visitors and natives alike. It is also a town that never leaves anyone behind," said Kelley.

Voting for the "Nicest Places in America" is now officially open. You can vote for one of the finalists here. You have until July 7 to cast your vote. You can vote once per day. The winning location will be announced online this fall and featured on the cover of Reader's Digest's November issue.