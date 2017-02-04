Two alarm blaze in North Baltimore

WMAR Staff
10:59 AM, Feb 4, 2017
Courtesy of Baltimore City Fire

Baltimore City Fire is investigating a two-alarm fire in North Baltimore Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 816 Beaumont Avenue for a reported fire.

Fire officials say units saw fire and smoke from multiple floors of the three-story home.

According to fire officials, the occupants of this home only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top