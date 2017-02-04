Two alarm blaze in North Baltimore

Clear
Baltimore City Fire is investigating a two-alarm fire in North Baltimore Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to 816 Beaumont Avenue for a reported fire.
Fire officials say units saw fire and smoke from multiple floors of the three-story home.
According to fire officials, the occupants of this home only suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
