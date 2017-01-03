Trade food for fines at Enoch Pratt Free Library

BALTIMORE CITY - Enoch Pratt Free Library will host Food for Fines starting Tuesday through Jan. 31.

Each canned food item will eliminate $1.00 off of your bill. For example, five cans will take $5 off of your library card fines.

Drop off any unopened and unexpired cans at the Circulation Desk of your local Pratt Library branch.

All canned goods will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

Don’t owe library fines? You can still donate canned goods at any Enoch Pratt Free Library.

