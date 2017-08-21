Third body-worn camera video found regarding questionable activity with Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - On Monday the State Attorney's office released there was a third body-worn camera showing questionable actions by Baltimore Police.

The attorney's office says that unlike the other two incidents, this video was not in the possession of the SAO, but was self-reported.

The video was reported as a re-enactment of the seizure of evidence and brought to the attention to the SAO in early August.

“The body-worn camera program was established to fight crime, better protect officers, and foster public trust,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “Whether planting evidence, re-enacting the seizure of evidence or prematurely turning off the department-issued body-worn camera, those actions misrepresent the truth and undermine public trust.”

Since getting the video the SAO took immediate action and started an investigation with the officers associated in the video. They are assessing and reviewing the officers’ involvement in each case; the sufficiency of evidence in each case; and whether there are alternative ways to prove each case.

