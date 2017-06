Baltimore will be getting another trash wheel, this time in Masonville Cove.

The $450,000 wheel will be adjacent to the dredged materials placement site located along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River near Brooklyn. The wheel is part of an ongoing effort to improve Masonville Cove.

Mr. Trash Wheel first appeared in the Inner Harbor in 2014, followed by Professor Trash Wheel in Canton in December of 2016. A third wheel is scheduled to be installed at Port Covington at the end of this year.

