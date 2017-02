A person reported "critically missing" is investigated under specific guidelines.

Baltimore City Police apply the term to anyone reported missing under suspicious circumstances whose safety may be in jeopardy.

In Anne Arundel County, anyone 18 and over is reported critically missing if they suffer from a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, or if they have a mental or physical impairment or serious illness.

The term is also applied to anyone deemed suicidal, or if there’s evidence of foul play.

