The Charmery announces plans to expand production and retail at Union Collective

“When the Union crew approached us about moving production over to their new space, it solved a problem we had been thinking about, which was, how do we responsibly and thoughtfully grow our business and brand,” said David Alima, Master Creamer and Co-owner of The Charmery said in a statement,
“As much as we love our current home, our production space is only big enough to make product for our existing shop. Opening at Union Collective will enable us to open an additional ice cream shop for our beautiful customers, and have the room we need to do events and catering, not to mention the amount of crazy flavor experimentation we plan to do there. We want to blow minds and take ice cream to the far reaches of the time space continuum. For those worried, rest assured, our corner shop on The Avenue is remaining open and will never ever close.”
Union Collective will transform a warehouse space on 41st Street in Hampden into an interactive and collaborative group of Baltimore businesses. UNION craft brewing is moving its headquarters, brewery and taproom to the space that will include 8 commercial tenants.
Construction is expected to start on July 1, 2017.