The Charmery announces plans to expand production and retail at Union Collective

The line is often out the door and around the block at The Charmery in Hampden. Now the popular ice cream shop is opening a second location so you can satisfy that sweet tooth.

The new location will also be moving all production to Union Collective when it opens next year.

They made the announcement in a video:

The Charmery joins UNION Collective from The Charmery on Vimeo.

“When the Union crew approached us about moving production over to their new space, it solved a problem we had been thinking about, which was, how do we responsibly and thoughtfully grow our business and brand,” said David Alima, Master Creamer and Co-owner of The Charmery said in a statement,

“As much as we love our current home, our production space is only big enough to make product for our existing shop. Opening at Union Collective will enable us to open an additional ice cream shop for our beautiful customers, and have the room we need to do events and catering, not to mention the amount of crazy flavor experimentation we plan to do there. We want to blow minds and take ice cream to the far reaches of the time space continuum. For those worried, rest assured, our corner shop on The Avenue is remaining open and will never ever close.”

Union Collective will transform a warehouse space on 41st Street in Hampden into an interactive and collaborative group of Baltimore businesses. UNION craft brewing is moving its headquarters, brewery and taproom to the space that will include 8 commercial tenants.

Construction is expected to start on July 1, 2017.