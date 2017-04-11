The Bell Foundry in Baltimore is now up for sale

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. - The Bell Foundry in Baltimore City is up for sale.

The former artist work space in Station North was listed for sale after being condemned. The warehouse space and surrounding area are being sold for $1 million.

The Bell Foundry was closed in December 2016 for safety violations after a deadly warehouse fire broke out in Oakland, CA.

Earlier this month, Mayor Catherine Pugh signed an executive order saying artists can stay in their work and living spaces despite code violations. However, those buildings can't put an imminent threat to their safety.