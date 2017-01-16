Students take part in living history demonstration at Port Discovery for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BALTIMORE - A group of local students not only got to learn about history on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they brought it to life.

Port Discovery hosted the living museum of African-American history.

Kids were dressed as historical figures frozen in time. Once touched, they would come to life and give the life story of the person they were portraying.

Port discovery also showcased the African-American Negro baseball league, the Baltimore African-American quilters and MLK's birthday.