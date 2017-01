BALTIMORE CITY - A Loyola University Maryland student was robbed on campus Tuesday.

School Police said the armed robbery occurred at Seton Court around 3:12a.m.

The suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police asked residents to be aware of their surroundings and placed additional patrols on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

