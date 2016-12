BALTIMORE - Baltimore Comic-Con is a yearly tradition for comic fans of all ages.

And back in September, two young fans got special drawings from one artist in exchange for their own creations.

Artist Yanik Paquette was at Baltimore Comic-Con for the first time, and made the day special for two young children.

Each had to draw a monster in exchange for Paquette drawing their favorite characters, Wonder Woman and Batman.

He said he likes to do that at comic conventions for children to keep them interested, after seeing a bored child at one of his shows.

This way, they’re getting to use their imagination and they come away with a fun drawing, too.

