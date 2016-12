A story that really made us smile in October centered around a Baltimore Police officer with some sharp dance moves.

Officer Kellie Ennis was responding to a call when she got to talking about Juju on that Beat. A woman who heard the conversation challenged Ennis to do the dance.

Ennis accepted the challenge and took it a step farther, posting the video to Facebook. The video garnered 119,000 views and more than 200 comments.

"It gives me an opportunity to engage with the community. People can relate to it, so when they see me, it's not like oooh, it's the cops," Ennis said.