It's an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition for two local schools with a healthy rivalry that leaves students and alumni with a smile.

This year marked the 97th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl.

It was also the third-straight Turkey Bowl win for the Calvert Hall Cardinals. Maybe next year for the Loyola Dons?

Check out photos, touching stories and big moments from the game.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.