Stories that made us smile: December

In one of the best feel-good moments of the year, eight Baltimore City Public Schools got washing machines and dryers installed to help boost attendance and morale.

Armistead Gardens, Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights, Margret Brent, Moravia Park, Patterson Park Public Charter School, Tench Tilghman, Barclay and William Pinderhughes were selected to get washing machines and dryers

"It's more self esteem and confidence about themselves and how they look and I believe that students should have that trust in themselves," eighth grader Kimberly Vasquez said.

