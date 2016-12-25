Stories that made us smile: August 2016

BALTIMORE - Anyone can come to school on a bus.

Towson University transfer student Samantha Wilt came in on a tall ship.

Wilt transferred from the College of Southern Maryland, and volunteers on the Maryland Dove. The Dove is a replica of a late 17th century English trading ship that made up the first expedition from England to Maryland.

As a volunteer for the last five years, Wilt assists in the maintenance and repairs and sailing of the tall ship.

"Working with everybody, sailing and being on the open water with square sails, there is just so much to experience and knowledge to gain," Wilt said.

Her journey to Baltimore was her maiden voyage as the only woman on the crew.

