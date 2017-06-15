Police: Missing siblings found safe

Mostly Cloudy
UPDATE: Ian and Jade Kendall have been found safe and unharmed, police said.
---
The Baltimore Police Department is looking for two missing siblings, 13-year-old Jade Kendall and 12-year-old Ian Kendall.
The siblings were last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, June 12 on the 6100 block of Old Harford Road near Hamilton Elementary/Middle School.
Police say they left a nearby location without permission and did not return.
Jade is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 100 pounds. Ian is also 4 feet 11 inches, and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the BPD Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.