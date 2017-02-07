Sharp Dressed Man is in jeopardy of going out business due to a very expensive BGE bill.

Founder of the shop, Christopher Schafer, set up a Gofundme page asking the public for assistance paying the hefty $20,000 bill.

Schafer said the non-profit accumulated the debt when they were forced to move to a bigger location in April after a fire broke out at their shop back in March.

During the move, the company couldn't switch the BGE bill into their name because the prior tenant hadn't turned it off.

"It was not until this autumn that we received the gigantic backdated to April 1st BGE bill," the owner said on the GoFundMe page. "We were shocked at the amount of the bill, we tried every avenue that we could for a reduction or a clean slate and we came up empty. If we don't take care of this bill soon then the power is going to be shut off and we will have to close our doors."

The page has raised nearly $3,000 to date.

According to Schafer, the Baltimore Development Corporation is allowing the non-profit to use the current space on W. Lexington Street for free.

The non-profit organization recycles suits to dress men for job interviews and other life events. Last year, Sharp Dressed Man provided 1,604 men with suits.

