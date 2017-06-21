Road closed after steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore Fire officials said an underground steam pipe explosion blew a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a Camden Yards, injuring five people.

Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt Street remains closed Wednesday due to the explosion. The Baltimore Department of Transportation said the impact on traffic is minor.

The Office of Emergency said the explosion occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday, sending a white plume of steam high into the sky. Parked cars are covered with dust and debris. A large part of the street is buckled.

The explosion occurred just 75 minutes before the start of the Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards about three blocks away.

The five hurt people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Eutaw St. between Lombard and Pratt St. remain closed due to steam explosion. Traffic impact minor. Incident reported 6:07 am. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) June 21, 2017

Steam still coming out of Eutaw St. after steam pipe explosion yesterday. Several damaged cars yet to be towed away. @PaulFromABC2 #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/DNgooO4pyF — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) June 21, 2017

5 people injured after an underground steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore last night. More on @ABC2NEWS #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/PmPy2J4fpv — Shannel Pearman (@ShannelPearman) June 21, 2017

