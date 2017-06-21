Road closed after steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore

The Office of Emergency said the explosion occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday, sending a white plume of steam high into the sky. Parked cars are covered with dust and debris. A large part of the street is buckled.
The explosion occurred just 75 minutes before the start of the Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards about three blocks away.
The five hurt people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Eutaw St. between Lombard and Pratt St. remain closed due to steam explosion. Traffic impact minor. Incident reported 6:07 am.