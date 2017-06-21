Road closed after steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore

Associated Press, WMAR Staff
6:49 AM, Jun 21, 2017
A steam pipe explosion on S. Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt streets caused road closures and delays Tuesday evening. Five people were injured.

An underground steam pipe explosion blew a huge hole on Eutaw Street in downtown Baltimore. (Photo by Paul Jaffey/ABC2 News)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore Fire officials said an underground steam pipe explosion blew a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a Camden Yards, injuring five people.

Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt Street remains closed Wednesday due to the explosion. The Baltimore Department of Transportation said the impact on traffic is minor. 

The Office of Emergency said the explosion occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday, sending a white plume of steam high into the sky. Parked cars are covered with dust and debris. A large part of the street is buckled.

The explosion occurred just 75 minutes before the start of the Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards about three blocks away.

The five hurt people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

