Rapper The Game ask fans to help raise money for Baltimore teen shot on Father's Day

Rapper The Game is using social media to help raise money for a Baltimore teen who was killed Sunday. Sean Williams aka "Biker Boy Sean" was just 18 years old.

Williams’ mother has started a GoFundMe page to help lay her son to rest. The single mother of four wished to raise $8,000 to bury her only son. So far $2,723 has been raised which includes $1,000 donated by The Game.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, met Williams in September of 2016 on the set of his music video "Pest Control" shot in Baltimore. Williams was featured in the video as he did wheelies on his bike.

The rapper also said that the teen had the ambition to become a professional dirt biker so he could take care of his mother.