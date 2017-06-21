Rapper The Game ask fans to help raise money for Baltimore teen shot on Father's Day

Carmen Frazier
11:41 PM, Jun 20, 2017
Instagram photo from the rapper The Game of  Sean Williams aka "Biker Boy Sean" killed on Father's Day in Baltimore    

Rapper The Game is using social media to help raise money for a Baltimore teen who was killed Sunday. Sean Williams aka "Biker Boy Sean" was just 18 years old. 

Williams’ mother has started a GoFundMe page to help lay her son to rest. The single mother of four wished to raise $8,000 to bury her only son. So far $2,723 has been raised which includes $1,000 donated by The Game.

 

Morning young world...... Sad news all in my DM this morning, almost every DM was about Sean Williams aka "Biker Boy Sean" being murdered in Baltimore, Maryland on Father's Day..... he just turned 18 years old, was always smiling & the only thing he ever wanted to do is ride his dirt bike & one day become a professional so he could take care of his mother..... well, his dreams have been cut short smh & his life was taken from him at too soon..... His mother has started a GOFUNDME page & as always I'll be one of the 1st to contribute donating $1,000 as well as use my platform to ask "YOU ALL" my people here to please CLICK THE LINK in my bio & donate ANYTHING... it can be as small as $1 to help this mother see to it that her son gets a proper burial...... Just take a moment to think about what you would do, how you feel if you got that phone call that your ONLY SON was murdered in the same streets you raised him in..... how alone he must've felt in his last moments, how empty his mother felt on the other end of that phone with her baby laid out in the cold streets smfh..... & after you have that thought, please use your heart & CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO to help & let's get her to her goal so funeral costs are one less thing on her plate. No parent should have to lose their child at all let alone so young..... #RIPBikerBoySean 🙏🏾 [Sometimes I really wish I had enough money & resources to save the world & help every single person who needs it but I'm only one man so I do what I can for the people & stories that touch me & hit home... this is a kid I had the joy of crossing paths with so this one makes me really sad, so again, please let's help his mother bury her ONLY SON - Jayceon #TheRobinHoodProject [note: some people were confused because the link will say from 20 months ago because his mother used his pre-existing gofundme he tried to raise money for a new bike for over a yr ago] #THANKYOU

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, met Williams in September of 2016 on the set of his music video "Pest Control" shot in Baltimore. Williams was featured in the video as he did wheelies on his bike.
The rapper also said that the teen had the ambition to become a professional dirt biker so he could take care of his mother.

