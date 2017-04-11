Rapper 50 Cent punches woman in the chest while performing in Baltimore

WMAR Staff
6:43 AM, Apr 11, 2017
8:06 AM, Apr 11, 2017

Rapper 50 Cent punches woman in the chest while performing at SoundStage

BALTIMORE, Md - Rapper 50 Cent was in Baltimore over the weekend performing at Soundstage.

As he was performing, he stuck his hands out into the crowd, and as fans start to grab his hand, one woman started pulling.

50 Cent wasn't too amused and punched the woman in the chest.

Not long after, the woman was brought on stage, where 50 Cent apologized and allowed her to be a backup dancer.

 

