Protecting yourself from a possible attack on New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE - Thousands will flock to Baltimore for New Year's Eve, making it important to stay vigilant.

"Anything from just basic people being drunk and doing something stupid to premeditated type of attacks."

That's what Masada Tactical Owner and Chief Instructor BK Blankchtein said he's seen on New Year's.

Police Detective Jeremy Silbert said he also sees people not paying attention, texting or talking on the phone, making them a target for attackers.

While police are stepping up their patrols (both in uniform and plain clothes), there are a few things you can do to make yourself less of a target.

First, walk in a group, stay in well lit areas, and if you see something suspicious like a car driving slowly or circling, call 9-1-1.

"We would much rather come to call that's unfounded than someone hesitate to call us and then something bad happen," Silbert said.

Also, be aware of what you're wearing and how it can be used against you:

Earrings can also be pulled out, not creating a life threatening situation but would cause pain. A loose jacket, with a hood could be used by an attacker to pull you down to the ground, and stiletto heels can be used as a weapon.

If someone grabs you, here's how you break away:

As you're attacking that person to get away, there are three key vulnerable places to target.

Most women are attacked with a choke hold. Here's how to get out of one:

When a gun is involved, here's an advanced way to get out of the line of fire and disarm your attacker:

If someone comes up behind you and grabs you, this is how to escape:

Blankchtein said if you get into a knife fight, you will get cut. Use your hands and arms to protect your vital areas (face, neck, torso).

His advice with that or a gun is to run away and put things between you and your attacker to keep space from their weapon.

"What's going to keep you safe is awareness, it's not a skill. It's not putting yourself in a bad situation, and if something happens just be aggressive. Whatever you do just be aggressive, don't give up don't quit, it's the quitters that end up on the ground. If you need to fight for your life, fight for your life," Blankchtein said.