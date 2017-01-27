Progressive Baltimore Boat Show held at the Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE - The Progressive Baltimore Boat Show runs through Sunday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The show is Maryland’s longest running indoor boating sales event, and features boats for every lifestyle and budget. Engines, marine electronics, accessories and fishing tackle and gear are also on sale.

The Baltimore Boat Show is produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the world’s largest producer of boat shows. NMMA is the leading association representing recreational boating industry.

The show runs 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $14 for adults, and children 15 years old and younger are free with a paid adult admission.

