Preparing for switch to BaltimoreLink bus system

Big changes are coming to Baltimore's bus system. On Monday transportation officials want to make sure everyone is prepared for the BaltimoreLink rollout on Saturday.
Today MDOT and MTA leaders are speaking out about what transit riders can expect with the new BaltimoreLink roll out. We're less than a week away from new bus lanes, transit signs, and transfer hubs being implemented
BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland officials are outlining changes to the bus system in Baltimore.
Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transit Administration will hold a news conference on Monday.
They will be highlighting changes already being made and what the public can expect when the new BaltimoreLink service is rolled out Sunday.
Changes include new dedicated bus lanes and new transfer hubs. There also will be rebranding and replacement of more than 5,000 signs.