Preparing for switch to BaltimoreLink bus system

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland officials are outlining changes to the bus system in Baltimore.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transit Administration will hold a news conference on Monday.

They will be highlighting changes already being made and what the public can expect when the new BaltimoreLink service is rolled out Sunday.

Changes include new dedicated bus lanes and new transfer hubs. There also will be rebranding and replacement of more than 5,000 signs.